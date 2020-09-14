Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others.
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.
On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to celebrate the win. AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Bihar elections were held in three-phase.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier at the airport. Captain Kumar lost his life during a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on November 09. Other than Ashutosh Kumar, three other security personnel and three terrorists were also killed during the encounter.
Supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu created ruckus in Indore and boycotted counting for the by-polls. He alleged "mismanagement" and "unfair conduct" by officials. Police strength has been increased in the area to stop any untoward incident.
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj'..
The Rashtriya Janata Dal and the BJP are engaged in a heated war of words over the upcoming Bihar polls. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked the NDA government in the state over the lack of jobs and said..
