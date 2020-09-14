Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18).

When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others.

JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence.

I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial.

They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates.

It is us who will win," he added.