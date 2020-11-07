Global  
 

Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes

Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends.

Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD.

He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead.

Final results are still awaited.

Watch the full video for more.


