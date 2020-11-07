Bihar results | 'We're losing because...': JDU leader amid counting of votes

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we are losing only due to COVID-19 impact," said Tyagi.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are vying for at least 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to gain a majority. Exit polls predicted that the Mahagathbandhan would outshine the NDA with some even projecting a clear majority for the Opposition. Supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, who is the CM face of the Opposition alliance, gathered outside his residence, ready to celebrate if the exit polls are proven true. Watch the full video for more.
Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence ahead of result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna along with fish. Kundan Kumar Sahni said, "As fishes mark 'good luck,' we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore its 100% then 'Mahaghatbandhan' will win." RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav's picture in hands outside former's residence. Counting of votes for 243 seats is underway.
After three phases of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, counting of votes will be held on November 10. The counting is likely to commence at 8 am. In order to maintain law and order, a..
A poster was put up in Bihar's Patna on occasion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on November 09 referring to him as 'the first youngest future Chief Minister of Bihar'...
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also..
