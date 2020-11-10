Bihar results: JD(U) won a seat by 12 votes & other close contests | Oneindia News

Bihar was one of the closest contests, which kept people guessing till the last minute, and only in the early hours of 11th November, Wednesday, was there a clear winner.

Now, NDA may have won the election but on some seats the victory margin was less than a 1000 votes.

Even more unusual was an Assembly seat won by the JDU by just 12 votes!

#BiharResult #Bihari