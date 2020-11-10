Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up.

Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35 rounds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates have won from Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti Assembly seats.

Lalit Kumar Yadav and Satanand Sambuddha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal were declared the winners on Darbhanga Rural and Sahebpur Kamal Bihar assembly seats.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said “it’s time to stop blaming the EVM”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the election result in Bihar may not have brought change, it has paved way for change in future.

#BiharElectionResults #BiharPolls2020 #NitishKumar


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Evm [Video]

Evm

Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published
Bihar Election Results: Election Commission says 'only 1 PM votes counted till 1 PM' | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Election Results: Election Commission says 'only 1 PM votes counted till 1 PM' | Oneindia News

As the nail-biting match continues in Bihar, The Election Commission of India Tuesday said that the significant ground is yet to be covered as only 1 crore of the total 4.10 crore votes have been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
Bihar Election Results: Why is counting slow and when will the results be annouced|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Election Results: Why is counting slow and when will the results be annouced|Oneindia News

The counting of the Bihar assembly polls is underway and the trends show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its gap against the rest, the Opposition is holding onto hope given the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published