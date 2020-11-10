Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up.

Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35 rounds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates have won from Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti Assembly seats.

Lalit Kumar Yadav and Satanand Sambuddha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal were declared the winners on Darbhanga Rural and Sahebpur Kamal Bihar assembly seats.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said “it’s time to stop blaming the EVM”.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the election result in Bihar may not have brought change, it has paved way for change in future.

