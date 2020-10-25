Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat
As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar.
He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete".
He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that Bihar elections result in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. He said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going. We hope these will be completed soon."
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a public rally in Purnia ahead of Bihar polls. He lambasted at RJD party by saying, "Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of 'New Bihar', photo of his parents, who ruled state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why're you so ashamed of your parents' photo?"
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti came under attack for her comments on Indian flag. Mufti recently said she won't raise the tricolour till J&K state flag is restored. She made the comments with the flag of erstwhile J&K state on her table. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called her comments anti-national. He said, “We condemn how Mehbooba Mufti has insulted the Indian tricolour. Her statement that she won't raise the tricolour until the J&K state flag is restored via Article 370 - there can't be any comment more objectionable than this. The tricolour is India's national flag. Jammu & Kashmir is an inviolable part of India. Article 370 was removed as per Constitutional process. Both Houses of Parliament cleared it. Today, J&K has good administration, strict action against terror. People are happy there. To such a statement about not raising the tricolour till the state flag is restored, we want to say - Article 370 will never be restored. It has ended. One nation can't have two symbols, two chiefs. There can't be two flags.”
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published