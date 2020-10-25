Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar.

He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete".

He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat.

"That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.