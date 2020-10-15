Will Meghan Markle be in the Crown?

With so much real life drama in the Royal Family, fans have asked if Prince Harry and Meghan may ever appaear in the crown.

The creator, Peter Morgan, has answered that already though - he said he wants to keep a 20 year gap between the show and real life.

So there won't be any appearance from the Sussexes for a couple of decades.

Morgan said the gap helps keep perspective, but the show can explore the same themes in other ways.