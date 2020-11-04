Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive

Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters speaks to the select committeefor Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and says there can be no “blank cheque”to bail out the EFL.

The Premier League is in negotiations with the EFL over afinancial package to ensure no clubs go out of business due to the coronaviruspandemic, though an agreement has not been reached.

Masters also said thePremier League would be moving away from a pay-per-view model for matches, ina change which would be likely to last into January 2021.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Richard Masters (football) Richard Masters (football) British football executive

Football chiefs to face MPs over bailout negotiations and Project Big Picture

 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and English Football League chairman Rick Parry are called before a parliamentary committee.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

The 10 players of Premier League season so far - as rated by BBC Sport readers

 BBC Sport takes a look back through your players ratings from Premier League matches, with some interesting findings.
BBC News

Premier League could hear new five substitutes plea

 Disgruntled Premier League managers could ask for the reintroduction of five substitutes this season despite the concept being rejected twice.
BBC News
Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule [Video]

Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published

English Football League English Football League League competition featuring professional association football clubs from England and Wales

FA Cup: Chorley, Barnet and Solihull Moors upset EFL sides as underdogs continue to shine

 Non-league Barnet, Chorley and Solihull Moors add their names to the FA Cup's rich history, after a Sunday for the underdogs.
BBC News

FA Cup: Marine's stunning win at Colchester caps off memorable day for non-league sides

 Six EFL sides are knocked out by non-league opposition in a memorable day in the FA Cup first round.
BBC News

Government risks 'killing clubs' without help

 Fleetwood Town chief executive Steve Curwood says the government risks "killing football clubs" if they do not offer EFL sides financial support.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says there can be no “blank cheque” to bail out...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

PL chief: Five subs not expected to return [Video]

PL chief: Five subs not expected to return

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters tells a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting that he does not expect the reintroduction of five substitutes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published
'PL can't give blank cheque to EFL' [Video]

'PL can't give blank cheque to EFL'

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting that there can be no 'blank cheque' to bail out clubs in the English Football..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:27Published
PL will continue to support players kneeling [Video]

PL will continue to support players kneeling

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the League will carry on supporting players who want to take the knee, saying it seeks change within society and football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published