Premier League can’t give blank cheque to EFL – chief executive

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters speaks to the select committeefor Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and says there can be no “blank cheque”to bail out the EFL.

The Premier League is in negotiations with the EFL over afinancial package to ensure no clubs go out of business due to the coronaviruspandemic, though an agreement has not been reached.

Masters also said thePremier League would be moving away from a pay-per-view model for matches, ina change which would be likely to last into January 2021.