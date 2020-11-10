Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be rolling through today with some locally heavy rainfall.

Some rainfall totals may end up between 1.5-2" out of this whole event.

Temperatures will be falling through the 50s into the 40s.

There will still be some showers and t'storms tonight, though these will be ending.

After they move out, it's going to get very windy late tonight and overnight with wind gusts to 40 to 45 MPH.

Lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, however it will be a cool, blustery day with highs in the mid-40s.

We may touch 50° on Thursday.

Another storm system is expected to move into the Midwest over the weekend bringing another chance of some rain showers.