Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ prosecutor resigns [Video]

DOJ prosecutor resigns

A DOJ prosecutor has resigned after AG Barr requested to investigate voter fraud. Richard Pliger responded by resigning .

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast [Video]

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published