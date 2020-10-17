DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt
Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence.
DOJ prosecutor resignsA DOJ prosecutor has resigned after AG Barr requested to investigate voter fraud. Richard Pliger responded by resigning .
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very FastIf Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible.
Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..