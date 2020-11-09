Global  
 

Vaccine fear may undermine COVID fight

British scientists said on Tuesday that an 80% uptake of a COVID-19 vaccine may be needed to protect communities, but volatile levels of misinformation and vaccine mistrust could still undermine efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: India second in world in testing; positivity rate down at 7.18%, says govt

 India has conducted the second highest number of tests for detection of Covid-19 in the world at 11.96 crore with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and..
IndiaTimes

El Paso funeral home says 220 people awaiting burial or cremation, most died of COVID-19

 El Paso, Texas is struggling with ICUs amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while Utah's governor is now issuing a mandatory mask order. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon. Soraya Ali reports.

Covid: Fined cafe owners bow to rules but vow to fight on

 The proprietors say they want to provide a place "to keep the vulnerable and lonely connected".
BBC News

Dr. Malathi Srinivasan of Stanford Health Care spoke with CBSN Bay Area about new developments in the fight against the Coronavirus. That includes the university's unique vaccine trial partnership, new..

Tampa Bay area doctors are calling the major development from a pharmaceutical company promising and exciting news as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.

A potential major breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine as cases surge at an alarming rate across the country. One of the leading drugmakers, Pfizer, says early data shows its vaccine was..

