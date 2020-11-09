Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is 'seething' from Bruce Arians' public criticism after WK 9 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still licking their wounds after their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and yesterday Bruce Arians explained the loss in a way that may have included a few shots at his quarterback Tom Brady.

Arians described one Brady’s 3 interceptions quote as 'just a poor throw,' and then explained the lack of Mike Evans’ production by saying 'Mike was open a bunch in that ballgame.

He didn’t get targeted—that was all.

Mike was open.'

After week 1’s loss to the Saints, Arians made similar comments about Brady’s play, and then Tampa Bay rattled off 3 wins in a row.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Bruce Arians' critique of Tom Brady.