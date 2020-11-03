Global  
 

Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act

Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act

Arguments are underway at the Supreme Court in a case that could bring changes to health care coverage for millions of Americans.

Skyler Henry reports.


