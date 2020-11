Supreme Court to talk about Affordable Care Act Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Supreme Court to talk about Affordable Care Act The Supreme Court will talk about the Affordable Care Act. This could effect insurance for more than 21 million people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VET THAT GETS BACK ON THEIRFEET, CAN HELP OUT ANOTHERVETERAN IN NEED.THIS MORNING, THE SUPREME COURTWILL BE BACK IN SESSION TODISCUSS THE FATE OF THEAFFORDABLE CARE ACT... AND AFTERDAY ONE... THE JUSTICES’ INITIALINDICATION IS THAT THEY AREGOING TO KEEP THE LAW IN TACT.AT LEAST FIVE OF THE JUTICESHAVE SAID THE INSURANCEMANDATE...THAT’S THE BIG DEBATEHERE, IS NOT ONLY HARMLESS, BUTCAN EASILY BE REMOVED LEAVINGTHE REST OF THE A-C-A IN TA