Senate majority intends to fight efforts to kill Affordable Care Act At least five Supreme Court Justices, including two members of its conservative majority, say they would reject attempts by republicans and the Trump Administration to kill the Affordable Care Act. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that the court may cast aside the challenged provision of the law, the individual mandate, while leaving the rest of the law standing.

