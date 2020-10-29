Global  
 

Here's where some election results stand: Nov. 4

Good morning, North State.

Here is a look at where some of the races stand in the North State and nationwide.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning we wake to a presidential race with no clear winner.

At this hour - there are thousands of ballots yet to count - the race..

Still too close to call.

Joe biden now with 224 electoral votes - the president - with 213.## nbc news projects democrats will maintain control of the u-s house of representatives.

Democrats came into election day heavily favored to keep control of the chamber..

In the 2018 midterm election, democrats flipped control of the house by gaining 40 seats.

During the 2020 race, democrats largely focused their campaigns on protecting the affordable care act and efforts to combat coronavirus..### the congressional race for the district one house sea --.

Is unfolding... incumbant republican representative doug lamalfa is leading with 55% of the vote, over democratic challenger audrey denney at 45%.### it is a similar situation for the state assembly district 3 race.

With close to 73- percent of precincts reporting... incumbent, republican james gallagher -- has a commanding lead over challenger james hensen.

In the state senate district one race... with almost 70- percent of precincts reporting... incumbant brian dahle is leading over democratic challenger pamela swartz..

With 60% of precincts reporting - the associated press has called a winner in the district 3 house race.

Democratic incumbent john garamendi - garnering 58% of the vote, over republican challenger tamika hamilton - pulling 42%.

California voters had 12 propositions to decide this election... results are in for several - perhaps the biggest - proposition 22 - impacting gig workers.

It has been one of the most talked and expensive campaign pushes - proposition 22..

Passed with 58% percent of the vote... that law allows ride-share companies like lyft and uber to label drivers as indpendant contractors..

Not employees..

That means those companies won't have to provide benefits for those workers..

### you're




