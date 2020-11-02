Candidates Make Final Push for Kentucky Senate Seat

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 week ago

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath campaign in Kentucky Friday as the candidates make their final push ahead of Election Day.

Amy mcgrath doing all she can to unseat him.

The stakes are at all time high --- as the struggle to hold the congressional power -- plays out - in races across the country.

The pair of opponents -- setting their sites on western kentucky -- tonight.

44news reporter valerie lyons -- speaking with both candidates -- looking to shore-up the local vote.

The senator -- stopping in owensboro -- speaking in front of a crowd of supporters at the castlen steel plant friday morning.

The coronavirus continues to be a large focus for mcconnell -- "we need to provide additional assistance to help get us through the period.

We're going ti try and do that as soon as the election's out of the way and maybe the partisan passions will go down and we'll be able to pull together like we did with the cares act back in the spring."

That three trillion dollar covid-19 relief package -- and its impact on local kentucky communities -- a highlight for mcconnell.

And he says his decades long experience as senator has not only benefited his role in washington but also his work for kentucky.

"i look out for middle america and kentucky in particular and to put a specific number on it, ie the last 6 years 17.5 billion dollars for kentucky that would not have been there had i not been the majority leader?

Meanwhile democratic opponent amy mcgrath campaigning in henderson criticizing the senator time in the seat in power too long and that kentucky needs change.?enough is enough.

This guy has been in office for 36 years doesn't represent us anymore, he represents washington d.c., the swamp, special interests, the wealthiest 1 percent."

Mcgrath rallying her supporters the senator for his handling of the pandemic failed to support kentuckians through this health crisis.

"he spent his time all summer long, took a vacation ran through a supreme court nominee when he should have been working on aid, aid that president trump wanted, the house of representatives already passed, would just help people right now help us get through this crisis and he's refusing to do it.

The former marine fighter pilot telling the crowd goals for the state she be elected affordable health care for all and making broadband internet accessible to all kentuckians of henderson residents still without.

