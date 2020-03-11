5pm Christy Live McConnell 11.03.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Abc 36's christy bollinger joins us live from the mcconnell campaign in louisville.

as results start streaming in tonight... senator mcconnell's supporters won't be watching together at a party as they normally would because of the pandemic.

But journalists are allowed to be here at a louisville hotel, where the senator plans to give a speech sometime tonight.

Mcconnell is hoping to win his seventh term in the senate... he's been in office since 19-85.

Recent polls do have the senator in the lead... but the race is far from over.

At his final rally yesterday... mcconnell touted his record of getting conservative judges on the beost recently amy coney barrett.

That's what supporters i talked to yesterday say impresses them most.

L3:none election 2020 white wesley noss supporter "the judges supporting the constitution is going to bode well for our country.

I think his strong stance on conservative values as it relates to budgeting and financial matters is going to be very important,too."

Yesterday, mcconnell warned if mcgrath wins...democrats will try re-shape the senate and the wins...democrats will try re-shape the senate and the supreme court..

Push to eliminate filibusters, and push for d-c and puerto rico to become states...all topics mcgrath has responded to by saying she'd participate in those discussions...but is focused right now on kentucky.

Mcconnell stresses his senate leadership seat significantly boosts kentucky's clout in washington.

about an hour left until polls close for our viewers.

Live in louisville, christy bollinger,