State election recap 11.4.20

Christy Bollinger talks with a political analyst about how local races could have been impacted by the race for president.

Had hopes of winning some seats in suburban kentucky areas.... instead republicans flipped ten seats yesterday.... adding to their super- majority in the state legislature.

Abc 36's christy bollinger reports one analyst thinks that happened partially because of a different race.

Al Cross: "With majorities this large it'll be hard to exercise much moderation."

What did esteemed political journalist and commentator al cross think about the races?

"cross"i was surprised by the strong gains the republicans made.

The democrats loss some incumbents and did not pick up some of the surbarban seats that they had hoped to.

It was a pretty big wipeout for democrats."

So far, the associated press has republicans winning 68 seats in the state house... with democrats winning 21... 13 republicans winning senate seats... and five democrats.

That's a 72 to 28 supermajority in the house..

And could possibly expand to 75 seats once other races are called.

Cross thinks the presidential election had a lot to do with the results.

Cross"increasingly, people take their cues of voting from the top of the ticket or near the top of the ticket.

Donald trump ran strongly.

Mitch mcconnell ran strongly."

Fayette and jefferson were the only counties with majority of blue votes... i talked with the chair of the fayette democratic party.

Josh mers-chair"i think we've all got to wake up today a little more concerned.

If you're a public school teacher you've got to wake up a little more concerned.

If you're a member of a union in this commonwealth you've gotta wake up a little more concerned."

House minority leader joni jenkins says the nationalization of state races was difficult to overcome..

And the pandemic made it tougher for candidates to get their voices heard.

"we won't hesitate to call out any actions from the majority party that would hurt kentucky families.

That especially includes legislation undermining public education or access to quality, affordable healthcare."

Mers"it's time for let's mend some of those bridges.

Let's find a way that our parties can work together.

That the general assembly and the governor's office can work together.

Because the lives of kentuckians are at stake."

Christy bollinger,