Iggy Azalea Twerks for Joe Biden Victory in New TikTok Video | Billboard News

Cardi B Unboxes First-Ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in New Video | Billboard News



Cardi B's Club C sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection will make fans feel fabulous from head to toe. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:02 Published 38 minutes ago

New York City residents celebrate Biden's victory



Many New York City neighbourhoods erupted in celebration on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden won the presidential race, defeating Donald Trump. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 5 hours ago