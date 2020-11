GET Bus offering free rides for veterans through November Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:14s - Published 3 minutes ago GET Bus is offering free rides for veterans all through the month of November. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOVEMBER -- GET BUS WILL ALSO BEHONORING VETERANS.THE TRANSPORTATION COMPANY ISOFFERING FREERIDES TO ACTIVE MILITARY ANDVETERANS ALL MONTH LONG. ALL YOUNEED TO DO IS SHOW YOUR MILITARYI-D TO GET ON THE BUS.THEY'RE THE FIRST TO FIGHT.THEY'RE CALLED DEVIL DOGS.





You Might Like