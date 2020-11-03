Global  
 

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip.

The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday.

According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, .

The company strived to achieve "industry-leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on performance efficiency.".

As a result, Apple says the M1 will provide the MacBook Air with battery life that will accommodate 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video.

Apple also said the processor speed is 3.5 times faster than Intel-based models, and graphics are 5 times faster.

The tech giant also claimed the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to 3 times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class


