Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”.

New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac miniwere announced as the first to include the Apple M1 chip, as the companybegins to transition away from Intel processors.

The move, which was firstconfirmed in the summer, will see Apple gradually introduce its own silicon toall its computers over the next few years, greatly improving performance,Apple claims.


