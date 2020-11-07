|
|
|
President-Elect Joe Biden Asked About White House's Unwillingness To Work On Transition
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:07s - Published
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the latest out of D.C.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President-elect Joe Biden is taking steps to prepare for his new administration and confront the...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Zee News •Belfast Telegraph •Just Jared
|
Days before he left the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
The leaders of the UK, Ireland, France and Germany have all had phone conferences with...
SBS - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|