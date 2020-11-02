Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I'm going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:28s - Published
Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I'm going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I'm going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

The Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the New England Patriots in Week 10.

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced a fair share of criticism for his performance heading into this week, but Clay Travis insists it Cam Newton that has been more deserving of scrutiny.

Hear why he's going with the Ravens to beat the Patriots, and why he thinks Cam is done as a starting quarterback in the NFL.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I’m going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I’m going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE The Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the New England Patriots in Week 10. Ravens' quarterback...
FOX Sports - Published

Cousin Sal: Lamar Jackson barely got out alive in Week 8 loss to Big Ben's Steelers | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal: Lamar Jackson barely got out alive in Week 8 loss to Big Ben's Steelers | FOX BET LIVE Cousin Sal talks the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Week 8 defeat of Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens....
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Bucs loss to Saints was a debilitating hit on their chance to win NFC | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a pretty big loss to the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 9, calling into question whether previous predictions that they could win their division were a bit too hasty...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:40Published
Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: I believe in Drew Brees, Saints will beat Buccaneers in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance for revenge against the New Orleans Saints, but Clay Travis thinks Tom Brady will come up short in Week 9 as well. Hear him explain why he thinks Drew Brees will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:08Published
Todd Fuhrman: Ravens will light up the scoreboard against Colts in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman: Ravens will light up the scoreboard against Colts in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts, and Todd Fuhrman lays out why he believes Lamar Jackson's offense will be a force to be reckoned with against the Colts' defense...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published