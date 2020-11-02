Clay Travis: Patriots are awful, Cam is done & I'm going with Ravens to win in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

The Baltimore Ravens are facing off against the New England Patriots in Week 10.

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced a fair share of criticism for his performance heading into this week, but Clay Travis insists it Cam Newton that has been more deserving of scrutiny.

Hear why he's going with the Ravens to beat the Patriots, and why he thinks Cam is done as a starting quarterback in the NFL.