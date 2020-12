Henderson Silver Knights unveil inaugural season jerseys Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:32s - Published on November 11, 2020 Henderson Silver Knights unveil inaugural season jerseys Some call it a hockey sweater others call it a jersey, however you refer to it, the Henderson Silver Knights unveiled the team's inaugural seasons digs yesterday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New inaugural jerseys for the Henderson Silver Knights



You're looking at the inaugural jerseys for the Henderson Silver Knights. The American Hockey League team's new threads showcase six colors, and incorporate a nod to the Vegas Golden Knights. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published on November 10, 2020