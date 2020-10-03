Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

[NFA] Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..

Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

At a Senate hearing, Republicans sought to rehash unproven allegations that the bureau targeted President Trump for political reasons.

The Democrats had expected to flip several seats, but came up short. Their hopes to control the chamber now likely rest on a pair of races in Georgia.

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

A lawsuit against the University of North Carolina’s admissions policies is one of several that could reach the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' cap while arriving to board Air Force One as he departs Florida for campaign travel to North Carolina,..

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

