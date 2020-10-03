Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

[NFA] Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.
[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham.
The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat.
Business Insider say this election is one..
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..