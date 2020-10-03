Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

[NFA] Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cal Cunningham Cal Cunningham American politician

Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

 Democrat Cal Cunningham said he had called Republican Thom Tillis to concede the Senate election.
CBS News

GOP Sen. Tillis reelected to North Carolina seat, boosting GOP chances to keep majority. Cunningham concedes

 Tillis fended off Democrat Cal Cunningham in a race Democrats had a serious chance of flipping in their quest to retake control of the Senate.
USATODAY.com
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Thom Tillis Thom Tillis


North Carolina North Carolina State of the United States of America

The world has moved on from Trump, even if his most loyal Republican allies have not

 President Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' cap while arriving to board Air Force One as he departs Florida for campaign travel to North Carolina,..
WorldNews

In North Carolina, a Challenge to Affirmative Action Begins

 A lawsuit against the University of North Carolina’s admissions policies is one of several that could reach the Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

What Happened in Each Key Senate Race

 The Democrats had expected to flip several seats, but came up short. Their hopes to control the chamber now likely rest on a pair of races in Georgia.
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

McCabe Rejects Republican Accusations of F.B.I. Corruption in Russia Inquiry

 At a Senate hearing, Republicans sought to rehash unproven allegations that the bureau targeted President Trump for political reasons.
NYTimes.com
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published

Senate Dems push for 'comprehensive' COVID bill

 Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

 Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Democrat concedes to Republican Thom Tillis in US Senate race in North Carolina

North Carolina Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham announced on Tuesday that he has conceded to GOP...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBusiness Insider


Thom Tillis wins North Carolina Senate race, defeating Cal Cunningham

Democrats lost a key Senate race with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’s triumph in North Carolina.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Suburban women could play a decisive role in deciding North Carolina's US Senate race, where the Democratic challenger has faced a sexting scandal

US Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are locked in a dead-heat. This race...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Thom Tillis projected to win tight North Carolina Senate race [Video]

Thom Tillis projected to win tight North Carolina Senate race

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis declared victory over Democrat Cal Cunningham Tuesday night as votes continued to be counted in North Carolina.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:46Published
Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger [Video]

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published