Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Substitute Teacher Shortages

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Substitute Teacher Shortages

Substitute Teacher Shortages

Breken Terry spoke with the Sheffield City School District about how the more than 100 students and teachers in quarantine is resulting in a shortage of substitute teachers.

Distirct and they're having trouble finding substitute teachers to fill in.

> nelson- we've seen a pretty large spike in the last week or so.

Nelson said once they saw this big increase, the entire district transitioned to remote learning for one day last friday.

Nelson- just to get the students out of the building and coming into the building right now.

The tuscumbia city schools superintendent told me they are deep cleaning the schools and hope to return to traditional classes next monday.

Live in sheffield




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Causing Substitute Teacher Shortage [Video]

Coronavirus Causing Substitute Teacher Shortage

Three school districts in North Alabama are trying to hire more substitute teachers to head off any shortage from the coronavirus

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
77-year-old former principal helping fill substitute teacher shortage [Video]

77-year-old former principal helping fill substitute teacher shortage

As districts decide whether or not to resume in person classes, one factor they’ll have to weigh is the availability of substitute teachers.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:45Published
Area Schools Facing Substitute Teacher Shortages [Video]

Area Schools Facing Substitute Teacher Shortages

Schools across our viewing area are back in session- either virtually or in person. But are schools seeing a shortage in substitute teachers?

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished