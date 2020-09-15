Substitute Teacher Shortages

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Breken Terry spoke with the Sheffield City School District about how the more than 100 students and teachers in quarantine is resulting in a shortage of substitute teachers.

Distirct and they're having trouble finding substitute teachers to fill in.

> nelson- we've seen a pretty large spike in the last week or so.

Nelson said once they saw this big increase, the entire district transitioned to remote learning for one day last friday.

Nelson- just to get the students out of the building and coming into the building right now.

The tuscumbia city schools superintendent told me they are deep cleaning the schools and hope to return to traditional classes next monday.

