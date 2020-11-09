Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' have chosen a Covid-19 transition advisory board.

The newly appointed team is led by established public health officials and staffed by doctors and government officials.

The board is co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

According to CNN, Dr. Marcells Nunez-Smith is a Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology.

Also on the advisory board are well-known medical figures, including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, and Dr. Atul Gawand.

Rounding out the board's expertise is Rick Bright, who led the government's production and purchase of vaccines.