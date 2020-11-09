Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force.

The team includes a number of former government health officials and experts in public health, vaccines and infectious diseases.

Notably included on the list is Rick Bright, former head of the vaccine-development agency BARDA, who was ousted by the Trump administration in April.

The list also contains surgeon and writer Atul Gawande, former FDA official Luciana Borio, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy and Yale University professor Marcella Nunez-Smith.

The 13-member task force will develop a blueprint for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and offer guidance to Biden and Kamala Harris.

The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations, Joe Biden, via AP News.

Biden’s creation of the task force signals his administration’s intent to take a more science-based approach to COVID-19.

Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts, Joe Biden, via AP News.

Public health officials are warning that the United States is about to enter the worst stretch of COVID-19 yet.

The U.S. is currently averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.