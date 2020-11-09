Biden Covid Advisory Board

Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board.

According to the Washington Post, at least two of the advisory board co-chairs, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Obama-era Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, have been briefing Biden for months.

Unlike a certain a task force which is comprised both of public health experts and an absolute ghoul who won’t even wear a mask in a hospital, Biden’s 13-member advisory council reflects a command of public health issues.