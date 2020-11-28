Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 weeks ago

Biden Will Let Health Advisors Decide Who Gets COVID Vaccine

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech filed for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC will go through the information on the vaccine.

Business Insider says the CDC must vote on whether to "recommend the vaccine and, if so, who should receive it." Dr. Celine Gounder is a member of Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.

On Friday, she told CNN that Biden "is leaving it to the public health experts and scientists to figure out how best to allocate the limited supply first."