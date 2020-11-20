11pm Corona Task Force 11192020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Members of the task force..highlighting the severity of the spread and pleading to americans to wear a mask.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- nats-camera shutters for the first time in more than six months, the white house coronavirus task force updating americans on the state of the pandemic vice president mike pence: "we are seeing cases and positivity rising across the country.

But we approach this moment with the confidence of experience."

The vice president highlighting vaccine developments and the work the administration has done to prepare for distribution... but, dr. deborah birx, also trying to communicate urgency.

Dr. deborah birx, white house coronavirus task force: "it's really a moment that we want to call on every american to increase their vigilance."

Birx became the first member of the task force to wear a mask during a briefing... while asking americans to do the same.

Dr. deborah birx, white house coronavirus task force: "it is because of spread that we have asked people to wear masks indoors, and to ask people to wear a mask when among others" meanwhile, president elect joe biden also focused on covid-19.

He spoke with governors about a possible national mask mandate, vaccine distribution and the economy president-elect joe biden: "i am not going to shut down the economy, period.

I'm going to shut down the virus.

That's what i'm going to shut down" biden's promise coming just hours after the cdc recommended no travel for thanksgiving and as the number of americans who have died from covid-19 reached 250-thousand.

Dr. anthony fauci, director, national institute of allergy and infectious diseases: "we need to actually double down on the public health measures as we are waiting for that help to come, which will be soon, if we do that, we'll be able to hold things off until the vaccine comes" i'm camila bernal reporting.

