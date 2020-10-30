|
|
|
Experts Warn Of Looming Coronavirus Spike
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Experts Warn Of Looming Coronavirus Spike
Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert and a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, gave a sobering warning about looming coronavirus spikes.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Experts say COVID-19 numbers will get worse
COVID-19 numbers across the board are going up, and experts say it will only get worse if Americans don't take precautions,especially as the weather gets colder. ABC's Reena Roy has the latest.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:05Published
|
Thanksgiving feared to be a super-spreader holiday
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. As 37 states, including Nevada, watch their COVID-19 case count go up, experts worry the holiday could make things even worse.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:39Published
|
Expert tips for making sense of COVID-19 numbers
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been no shortage of data shared on the virus. Experts say too much information, though shared in an effort to be transparent, can overwhelm people..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:21Published
|