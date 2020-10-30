Global  
 

Experts Warn Of Looming Coronavirus Spike

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert and a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, gave a sobering warning about looming coronavirus spikes.


