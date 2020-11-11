A Royal Christmas Engagement Movie - Paige Bach, James Nitti, John Schneider

A Royal Christmas Engagement Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Lauren, a hard-working advertising executive, begins to fall for Paul, a consultant she has been paired with to land a big account for the upcoming holiday season.

Unbeknownst to Lauren and everyone else, Paul is actually Prince Edward Charles, European royalty in disguise as a commoner.

Director: Fred Olen Ray Writer: Adam Rockoff Stars: Paige Bach, James Nitti, Louie Chapman