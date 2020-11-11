Video Credit: WKTV - Published on November 11, 2020

New Hartford Town Supervisor, Paul Miscione, says based on the recommendation from the Medical Health Director to protect town employees and the public, all town business will be conducted by appointment only until further notice.

New Hartford Town Offices closed to public, business by appointment only

Seeing a rise in covid cases.

The 68 cases in oneida county today is the highest one day total since the pandemic began.

According to the oneida county executive the fall surge is here.

Tonight one local municipality is closing its doors to in person visits because of covid exposures.

Its your top story on this tuesday night.

The town of new hartford offices in the orchard on clinton street will not allow anyone inside to do business.

I spoke to town supervisor paul mischione.... he says based on the recommendation from their medical health director...business will be conducted by appointment only...outside the building... until further notice.

Also due to covid-19 new hartford town court was cancelled today and thursday, november 12.

Court offices are currently closed.

Paul mischione: we are going to 100 percent functional, we are looking to minimize any risk that we would have.

And we are looking to make appoints out front, the workers will still be there, they will go out to the parking lot and take care of town business that way.

It limits the exposure and risk to the public and the staff.

As for how long this will last....mischione says its until further notice.

Could be a while...perhaps until the covid numbers go down or when a vaccine comes...but just to be clear, any business at the town offices you must call ahead and make an appointment and going county by county with the newest coronavirus numbers.

