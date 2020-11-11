Girls High School Soccer: Gulfport vs. Gulf Breeze (FL)

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

- if there is such a thing as a - championship hangover... the- gulfport girls soccer program..- certainly doesn't - have one.

- the lady admirals still haven't- lost a game, since- february of 20-19... and most o- their wins... haven't even- been close... out-scoring - opponents 22-nothing... across- four games so far, this season.- defending 6-a champion- gulfport... hosting gulf- breeze, florida at milner - stadium due to hurricane zeta - damage... - and getting a big time test...- from a team that's played, in - the - state championship game... two- out of the last three - years.- we pick it up second half, of a- scoreless game... and a - good look there, from kate- smith... but the defense got a- piece of it...- to force a corner.- now smith is the reigning - u-s-c-a player of the year, for- the - state of mississippi... and - she's gonna wish the crossbar - was six inches higher... strong- turn right side... strong foot- right side... and just smashes- the frame... best chance of the- second half, for either team...- as the lady dolphins clear- the danger.

- but gulfport just keeps - coming... anna grace deakle - with great pace... leaves it fo- laylah johnson... who plays it- in to - smith... one time... but it's - deflected inside the 18... gulf- breeze perhaps catching a break- extremely hard-fought match by- both sides... playoff intensity- throughout... but in the end...- this one ends in a nil-nil- draw... - gulfport still hasn't allowed a- goal... since the title game...- and - looks like a serious threat to- - - -