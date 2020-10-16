Global  
 

Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:56s - Published
BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another.

The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark.

Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats.

Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury.

Watch the full video for more.


Posters in Patna congratulate CM Nitish Kumar after NDA wins majority [Video]

Posters in Patna congratulate CM Nitish Kumar after NDA wins majority

CM Nitish Kumar-led NDA managed to win majority in Bihar assembly elections with 125 seats. Hoardings and poster have been erected congratulating CM Kumar. BJP and JD(U) won 74 and 43 seats respectively, while RJD emerged as single largest party with 75 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia: What is wrong with chanting Jai Shri Ram?

 Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'The Prime Minister is not just the Prime Minister of India, he is the Prime Minister of 130 crore Indians. What is wrong with raising..
DNA

Bihar Assembly elections: NDA gets majority, Tejashwi-led RJD emerges as single largest party

 The NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark needed for a victory.
DNA
Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat [Video]

Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat

As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Bihar election: India's BJP coalition wins key state election

 India's ruling BJP has held onto power in Bihar state alongside regional allies after a tight race.
BBC News

BJP tops with 66% strike rate, will get more power play

 A Narendra Modi-fired NDA was on course to claw out a slender win in Bihar, beating back a spirited challenge from Tejashwi Yadav in a contest which marked the..
IndiaTimes

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias? [Video]

What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?

Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:38Published
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record [Video]

Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record

Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, explains why schools should open now. Schools have been shut in India since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Professor Kulldorff also explains about the Great Barrington Declaration. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 23:16Published

Bihar Elections: BJP wins 5 seats, leads on 68

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday secured victory on five seats in the 243-member Bihar...
Mid-Day - Published

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Fate of these `bahubali` leaders hang in balance as they await results today

The nation is looking at Bihar as it awaits the results for the state Assembly elections, the...
Zee News - Published


NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party [Video]

NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results [Video]

‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls [Video]

‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:55Published