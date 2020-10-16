Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

CM Nitish Kumar-led NDA managed to win majority in Bihar assembly elections with 125 seats. Hoardings and poster have been erected congratulating CM Kumar. BJP and JD(U) won 74 and 43 seats respectively, while RJD emerged as single largest party with 75 seats.
As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.
Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan speaks with the National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Sunetra Choudhury about the charges of bias the company faces after international journals alleged that its Public Policy Head, Ankhi Das acted in a biased manner towards the BJP. Mohan said, “The fact that people have done work or hold a particular political belief or hold a political philosophy, which is ok. People inside the company are from across the political spectrum. Wherever we can, our bias is towards retaining free speech. Public policy team doesn't have enforcement power, no individual has any unilateral decision making power and the public policy team reports to me whereas the content policy team does not.” Watch the full video for more.
Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, explains why schools should open now. Schools have been shut in India since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Professor Kulldorff also explains about the Great Barrington Declaration. Watch the full video for more details.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left..
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal..
