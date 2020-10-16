Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020

BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another.

The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark.

Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats.

Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury.

Watch the full video for more.