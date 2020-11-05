'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph

After NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 11 said that people have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition.
"Bihar mein bahaar aayi, NDA ne kamaal kiya.
The kind of trust Bihar and entire nation has in the leadership of PM Modi - people want progress of the country.
They have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition parties," said Javadekar.
As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. He said, "They (people of Bihar) trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete". He further added that NDA is dignified in victory and requested Opposition to show some grace in their defeat. "That is the essence of democracy," said Prasad.
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar inaugurated a Compressed Biogas demonstration plant in Pune for biomass production via video conferencing on November 06. At the event, he said, "It's my pleasure to be present on this occasion."
BJP’s performance enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly despite a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Here are five takeaways from the Bihar polls 2020 by Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury. Watch the full video for more.
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure..
To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06. "To combat air..