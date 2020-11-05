'Bihar mein bahaar aayi': Prakash Javadekar on NDA's triumph

After NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 11 said that people have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition.

"Bihar mein bahaar aayi, NDA ne kamaal kiya.

The kind of trust Bihar and entire nation has in the leadership of PM Modi - people want progress of the country.

They have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition parties," said Javadekar.