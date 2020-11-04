Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain

Employees of all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) staged a demonstration demanding the disbursement of pending salaries as well as the bonus. They shouted slogans like 'Vetan Do' and 'Vetan lene aaye hai.' Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 9 had alleged BJP's role behind MCD employees' decision to go on indefinite strike.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 9 alleged BJP's role behind Municipal Corporation of Delhi employees' decision to go on indefinite strike. "It's beyond my understanding how MCD mayors pay salaries of employees, whenever there is a strike. This shows they have money. In my view, they are planning this all and doing it deliberately," said Health Minister Jain.
Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava has given a stern message over the ban of firecrackers in Delhi & NCR. The top cop said that teams have been informed to develop intelligence and take action against those indulging in sale of firecrackers. He also added that people can call 112 to inform police about such activities and prompt action would be taken. ‘Strict laws are in place and action will be taken against anyone found bursting, selling crackers. Teams have formed in every police district to check any violation in their respective areas,’ the Delhi top cop said. Shrivastava further said that all licenses that were issued earlier stand suspended. The national green tribunal has imposed a blanket ban on the sale or bursting of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from the midnight of November 9 till the midnight of November 30. The Delhi government had also banned the use of firecrackers in the capital till November 30th, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the worsening air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Watch the full video for all the details.
Famous Pushkar Mela will not be held this year under COVID-19 guidelines, informed Ajmer District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit on November 11. "Pushkar Fair will not be held this year under COVID-19 guidelines. The government will not conduct any programme at the Fair," said DC Rajpurohit.
India donated 28 ICU ventilators to Nepal to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The ventilators were handed over by Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra to Nepal's Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal. Ambassador Kwatra reiterated India’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Nepal in their fight to contain the pandemic. Earlier, India had gifted Covid - 19 test kits, ventilators and medicines to Nepal government to help in its efforts to control the infection. Nepal has so far reported over 194,450 cases of coronavirus and over 1,100 deaths related to it. Watch the full video for more.
COVID-19 cases in Delhi are at peak now and it can last for 4-5 days, informed Health Minister Satyendar Jain on November 09. "It seems Delhi COVID-19 cases are at peak now and experts say it can last..
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason..
