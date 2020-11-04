Global  
 

Covid-19 | 'Three times more testing as compared to last peak': Satyendar Jain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three times more Covid-19 tests are being conducted as against the last peak of positive cases.

Jain's statement comes amid the surge in Covid cases in the national capital.

He also spoke on increasing ICU beds for Covid patients admitted to the hospitals.

"We conducted more than 59,000 Covid-19 tests on November 10.

During the last peak, we were conducting 17,000-18,000 tests per day.

Three times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak.

No doubt the third peak is here, we hope cases fall in next couple of days," the state health minister said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has more than 41,300 active cases.


