Manjhi slams Paswan, says 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Bihar election results.

Manjhi said, "There is a saying 'don't cut the branch on which you sit'.

Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of.

Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell.

'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'."