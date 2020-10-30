Manjhi slams Paswan, says 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured only one seat in Bihar assembly elections. LJP chief Chirag Paswan on party's performance said that "around 25 lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes contesting alone." "Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone. We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support. We showed courage," said Chirag Paswan.
NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.
Speaking to media in Patna on October 30, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Munger firing incident. Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required." A mob vandalised Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) office on October 29 in Munger while protesting against a man's death which took place during Goddess Durga idol immersion clashes on October 26.
Soon after the victory of Nitish Kumar-led NDA in Bihar assembly polls, posters were put up outside BJP office in Patna. Posters thanked voters of Bihar. NDA won majority by winning 125 of 243 seats. BJP performed a key role in NDA's victory as the party won 74 seats.
CM Nitish Kumar-led NDA managed to win majority in Bihar assembly elections with 125 seats. Hoardings and poster have been erected congratulating CM Kumar. BJP and JD(U) won 74 and 43 seats respectively, while RJD emerged as single largest party with 75 seats.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on November 11 slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for alleging foul play during counting of Bihar assembly elections. Using an old Hindi phrase, 'Khisiyani Billi Khamba Noche', he said that Congress and other opposition parties have to accept people's mandate.
The JDU led NDA has managed to retain control of Bihar with BJP emerging as the larger party in the alliance. While the NDA contested polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP emerging with more seats in the alliance means that the Modi magic is intact. The Bihar victory will also add to BJP’S confidence as it now prepares for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam. So what does the win in Bihar mean for the BJP ahead of the crucial poll battles in other states. Watch this video for all the details.
Everyone is playing politics over a death of Ram Vilas Paswan, said Chirag Paswan on November 02 after Hindustani Awam Morcha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding investigation into death of..