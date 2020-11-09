Global  
 

Illinois' plan for a COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Before a vaccine for COVID-19 is approved states are being asked to make a draft of their plan.

Here is the draft for Illinois.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

The state of illinois is breaking records this week for covid 19.

But -- they're also making plans for a vaccine.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has everyting you need to know about the state's vaccination planning guide.

Patrece...rondrell... similar to indiana's vaccination plan... this is illinois' 75 page mass vaccination planning guide we've heard good news from pfizer about a covid 19 vaccine.

"we were jumping out of the shadows screaming, basically, this is unbelievable.

Oh, my god, we may put an end to this terrible pandemic" but -- before states get their hands on the first wave of vaccines... state officials have to draft up a vaccination plan the state of illinois has a plan called "mass vaccination planning guide two point 0."

Just like indiana's plan... illinois says the first people vaccinated will be those on the frontline working with covid 19 patients.... workers in long term care facilites ... and people who will be giving the vaccine.

The next set of people to get the vaccine will be those who have compromised immune systems. of course -- all these plans from the states are drafts at this point.

No one knows when we will get a vaccine approved.

Or how readily avaialble it will be.

The illinois state plan says this will likely happen in waves.

Depending on their accessibility to the vaccine.

For now -- illinois state governor j.b.

Pritzker pleads with everyone to keep up best practices in fighting in the virus.

"make sure that everyone wears a mask and to stop gatherings with a large number of people inside your homes.

They need your help."

Again -- the plan is just a draft.

It still has to get approved at the federal level and can still change.

We'll have the illinois and indiana draft plan over on our website.

Wthi tv dot com.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10 back to




