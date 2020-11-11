Veteran celebrates 245th birthday of the Marine Corps

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Of the united states marine corp today,one corps veteran reflects back on her time as being one of the few women to serve her country as a marine.

Kq2's danielle soxy joins us in studio with the story.thank you jodie, today, is a special day, for marilyn gerhardt, as she celebrates the marine corps 245th birthday.

The now 87 year old, grew up right outside of boston, but shares many stories on her trips to viriginia, to visit her cousins..and that is where her journey began.

<<<(reporting: danielle sachse) sot marilyn gerhardt, marine core veteran "i would ride the greyhound bus down to quantico, virginia, where my uncle was stationed.

And i would go down there to see them, and he would take me to his office, and introduce me to the ladies.

And i liked what they did and i liked how they dressed and i liked it just the way they were."

Marilyn served for 3 years at camp pendelton in california.she became a sergeant, and spent her time working at the commissary as an office worker.

Sot marilyn gerhardt, marine core veteran "i was there for three years.

I really intended to stay for 20.

That was my thought when i went in.

And i guess that was partly because they were pushing that a lot.

You know, it's a good retirement.

But the korean war broke out in '50 and i went in, in '51."and the commissary may- be the most important part of her story--as that is the palce she met her late husband, jake, who also served as a marine.sot marilyn gerhardt, marine core veteran "so it was my job, to take the list of what everybody in the office wanted that day.

And i would go out into the store and i would walk around the commissary and pick up whatever was on the list, and i would go to the butcher shop and tell the butcher what i wanted for the office.

And that's how we met."the two married, and left the marines after her husband had served in two tours,and their next stop...was st.

Joseph, missouri sot marilyn gerhardt, marine core veteran "jake and his older brother had gone to christian brothers.

And so, he was like, 'eh, well, here to stay i guess.'">>> the couple raised 8 children here in st.

Joseph and marilyn went on to work at central high school for several years.she still resides here, in st.

Joseph.

