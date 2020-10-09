World War Two era marine celebrates her 99th birthday

A World War Two-era marine marked her 99th birthday yesterday, the same day the US Marine Corps marked their 245th!



Related videos from verified sources 'They're heroes': Joco to hold 34th annual Veterans Day celebration virtually



Celebration to honor all Veterans, recognize end of World War II Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:22 Published 8 hours ago Vet-owned restaurant pays tribute to fallen heroes



Two entrepreneurial Iraq War veterans are doing their part to honor and look after fellow former service members. They're doing that with their own restaurant in Downey. Marine veteran Nick Velez.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago Designer makes quinceañera dreams come true!



For many Latina girls, a quinceañera is a time-honored tradition, marking the passage of an adolescent girl to a young woman on her 15th birthday. At the centerpiece of every quinceañera is a.. Credit: Localish Duration: 04:12 Published on October 9, 2020