World War Two era marine celebrates her 99th birthday
Two times the celebrations!
A World War Two-era marine marked her 99th birthday yesterday, the same day the US Marine Corps marked their 245th!
'They're heroes': Joco to hold 34th annual Veterans Day celebration virtuallyCelebration to honor all Veterans, recognize end of World War II
Vet-owned restaurant pays tribute to fallen heroesTwo entrepreneurial Iraq War veterans are doing their part to honor and look after fellow former service members. They're doing that with their own restaurant in Downey. Marine veteran Nick Velez..
Designer makes quinceañera dreams come true!For many Latina girls, a quinceañera is a time-honored tradition, marking the passage of an adolescent girl to a young woman on her 15th birthday. At the centerpiece of every quinceañera is a..