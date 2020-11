'They're heroes': Joco to hold 34th annual Veterans Day celebration virtually Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:22s - Published 20 minutes ago Celebration to honor all Veterans, recognize end of World War II 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ANCHOR: THE GOAL OF THE JUMP ISTO RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FORVETERAN AND FIRST-RESPONDERCAUSES.JOHNSON COUNTY KANSAS ISHONORING VETERANS WHILE KEEPINGTHEM SAFE.THE VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION ISVIRTUAL THIS YEAROB HUGHES TALKED TO A WORLD WARII MARINE ABOUT WHAT THE DATEMEANS TO HIM.





You Might Like