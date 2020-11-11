Veterans Day Honors

Global  
 

For more than a century Americans have honored our country's military heroes on November 11th.

Despite the pandemic, ceremonies are still taking place but modified for safety

This time.

Elise preston takes a look at tributes across the us - including a brand new monument honoring native american veterans.

This new memorial welcomes visitors on the national mall, as a space for healing and reflection.

It's washington's first momument honoring native american veterans, who have served in every major military conflict...since the revolutionary war.

9:33 in spite of the way that native people have been treated for so long- they have made the sacrifices and commitment to serve their country- to protect their homeland.

Rebecca trautmann with the national museum of the american indian... says smithsonian curators spoke to dozens of tribes to help design the monument, which congress authorized in 2013.

3:33 we had planned this year on having a huge gathering of native veterans.

We've pushed that back until a time where it's safer for us to gather covid-19 and a driving rain kept the crowds away from the national mall.

The vietnam memorial put its annual commemoration on-line.

Nats in california, the reagan library hosted 100 guests for a program honoring all branches of the military.

Nats flyover here in new york, the city scaled back its traditional public events..

Opting instead for a smaller ceremony onboard the uss intrepid aircraft carrier 13:53 i say to all of you who serve, thank you and god bless you virginia did not allow the pandemic to silence its tribute&amp; drums nat governor ralph northam is himself a veteran.

22:34 we need to remind our veterans each and every day that they are heroes and that they are patriots virginia alone is home to more than 720-thousand veterans..

Part of the 20-million nationwide&amp; honored on this veterans day for their sacrifice to the country.

Music nats taps ep, cbs news, new york.

Veterans day originated in 1919, the first anniversary of the end of world war i.

It is always celebrated on the actual date - november




