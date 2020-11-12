Program Honors Veterans

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

On Veterans Day, the city of Decatur had multiple events to celebrate and recognize veterans in the community.

Tonight - the city of decatur had multiple events throughout the day to celebrate and recognize veterans in the community.

Waay-31's bridget divers talked with veterans about why this recognition is so important today - and every day.

The veterans i spoke to today said there are thousands of men and women walking around this country who have served in the armed forces, but people may not realize they're veterans we should honor.

Mayor tab bowling/ mayor of the city of decatur "happy veteran's day!

It's really something whenever i look around and i see the veterans who are in uniform."

Veterans and their with families and friends gathered at decatur city hall and also at brookdale cedar springs to honor the men and women who have served this country.

Ninety-nine-year-old sergeant george mills was at decatur city hall to give a toast to the american flag and honor his fellow veterans.

Sergeant george f.

Mills/ army veteran "you won't find a veteran anywhere that's not proud of the service he did for this country."

And many veterans came out to brookdale cedar springs where some veterans are residents.

Lieutenant colonel ramon padilla served for thirty-two years in the united states infantry.

And he wants to thank the people who came out and recognized himself and other veterans for their service.

Lieutenant colonel ramon padilla/ army veteran "the fact that these folks here would take the time out to recognize the service of these people here, i think is a great big good size deal and i'm thankful for it."

Sergeant george f.

Mills/ army veteran "it's really important to have programs like this to where they appreciate the veterans and tell them.

It makes them feel good 'cause the worst thing in the world is to be forgotten."

Decatur mayor tab bowling and state representative parker moore were both in attendance for the veterans day events.

In decatur, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

Recognizing veterans for their service is not limited to just veterans day.

If you see a veteran go ahead and thank them for their service