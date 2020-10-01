Group Honors Veterans in Boonville With Blue Star Dedication Ceremony

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 17 hours ago

In boonville - the blue and gold star memorials program is honoring our nations heroes.... saturday - the boonville garden club hosted the blue star memorial marker dedication ceremony.... the event - remembering those who have served - or are currently serving.... after years of trying to raise money and complete the paperwork - boonville's marker is the 60th dedication marker in the hoosier state.... "we all need to honor our veterans.

We have no idea what they went through when they were in the service, in the war.

Many of them lost their lives and those that are home are home are really still struggling with what they dealt with" the blue star memorial marker - is located at