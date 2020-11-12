Former WTVA general manager unveils statue honoring women veterans Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 minute ago Nov. 12, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Many people both here at home and across the country celebrated veterans day... you may remember... we did a story on our former general manager jerry jones creating a state to honor women veterans... his hard work is done and yesterday it was unveiled in bossier city, louisiana... making it the first of its kind in the southern u-s... this is a look of the unveiling ceremony... the statue depicts a female veteran in battle dress uniform standing on a granite base with five bronze service seals... it honors women from all five military branches... and it's the first of it's kind in the south-eastern part of the united states... the project was started in 20-17 by the non-profit foundation... women veterans of the ark-la- tex... their mission is to bring women veterans from all five military services together for camaraderie, support, education, and community service...





