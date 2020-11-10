Springfield honors veterans virtually this year

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

The parade.

The city of springfield recognized and celebrated veterans this year, virtually.



No differences outside american legion post number 40... banners were draped with a flag waving proudly under blue skies.

But inside... just a handful of people were allowed.

Post commander nick gillespie says there were plans for a much larger event this year, reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the end of world war 2.

7:08:17 then all this hit, and we weren't able to get the meetings together and we weren't able to get the statue, and other commemorations together, so we're just having it here this year but we plan to get out next year at the memorial and do our full thing.

:32 veterans day is commemorated every year on november eleventh to mark the end of hostilities by allies of world war one... an agreement which took effect in the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of