CrossFit honors local Veteran known for his iconic workout

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

In the CrossFit community, it is also a day where athletes and CrossFitters across the country participate in a workout called “Murph”.

This popular workout was created by CrossFit, in memory of U.S. Navy SEAL LT Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.

The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and to finish it off another one-mile run- all in a weighted vest.

However, for CrossFit Babylon, the iconic workout had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are the official L...